Deron frustrated by nagging injuries

Nets point guard Deron Williams called the last two seasons “frustrating,” according to ESPN.

Williams has battled various injuries and has played in just 33 of Brooklyn’s 49 games this season due to ankle problems. The three-time All-Star will watch this year’s game from his couch.

“I just want to get healthy again, man,” Williams told ESPN. “If I get healthy, I know what can happen. It’s been a frustrating two years for me injury-wise. It’s something I can’t really control.”

Williams is averaging just 13.3 points and 6.7 assists per game this season, his lowest averages since his 2005-06 rookie season with the Jazz. While he may not look like the star who averaged a double-double from 2007-11, teammate Joe Johnson still thinks that he is an All-Star caliber player.

“He’s definitely an All-Star in our eyes,” Johnson told ESPN. “I think for him he just wants to get healthy to where he can get back to his stardom form. We need him to lead us as a team.”