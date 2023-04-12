Dexter Lawrence will not report for beginning of Giants’ offseason program: Report

Saquon Barkley won’t be the only member of the Giants absent from the start of the offseason program.

Dexter Lawrence will not report on Monday when it begins due to his ongoing contract situation, according to the New York Daily News. The report comes hours after Newsday reported that Barkley would not report over his contract own contract situation.

Head coach Brian Daboll’s second offseason program begins on Monday and now he’ll be missing two key players. Lawrence is going into the final year of his five-year rookie contract.

The final year of Lawrence’s deal is worth $12.5 million. Giants general manager Joe Schoen had said last month that the team had begun contract negotiations with Lawrence.

Lawrence was named second-team All-Pro last season and set new career marks with his 7.5 sacks and 28 quarterback hits. The defensive lineman also had career highs in total tackles with 68, tackles for loss with seven, pass breakups with three and forced fumbles with two.

Pro Football Focus also named Lawrence among the top 25 best interior defenders from last season.