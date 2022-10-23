Evan Neal injury: Latest on Giants OT’s knee, more

Quantcast
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

New York Giants rookie offensive lineman Evan Neal left Sunday’s Week 7 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a knee injury that knocked him out of the game.

The injury occurred with 13:13 remaining in the second quarter when, while blocking on a Saquon Barkley run, was rolled up on by a Jaguars defender who was making a tackle on the play. 

He was replaced by Tyre Phillips.

Week 7 is proving to be a costly day for the Giants, who already lost offensive lineman Ben Bredeson moments earlier with a knee injury that also forced him out of the day’s proceedings. 

Neal was drafted seventh overall by the Giants at the 2022 draft out of Alabama where he was looked on to help shore up an offensive line that had struggled to protect quarterback Daniel Jones and preserve star running back, Saquon Barkley. 

He’s struggled to find consistency during the early portions of his professional career as Pro Football Focus administered a grade of 49.0. In 373 snaps entering Week 7, he allowed five sacks while committing two penalties.

For more on the Giants and the Evan Neal injury, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

