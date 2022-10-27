Giants’ Daniel Jones, Jets’ Sauce Gardner win Players of the Week

New York’s football scene has been surprisingly good this year, and they just got a major recognition, as Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner both won Player of the Week honors for their performances on Sunday.

The NFL gives the award to an offensive and defensive player from both the NFC and the AFC, and the two New York ballers took home the prize for their terrific performances in Week 7.

Daniel Jones’ big day

Jones, who led the Giants to a 23–17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, completed 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards, while tossing a touchdown and no interceptions on Sunday.

The fourth-year quarterback also added 107 yards and a score on the ground.

Jones was spreading the ball all over the field throughout the game, with eight Giants catching passes, including four players with multiple grabs.

The signal caller has been playing solidly all year, and is a major reason why the G-men are off to a 6–1 start. He’s been careful with the ball, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing just two interceptions. Meanwhile, he has recorded nine total touchdowns and 174.7 yards per game.

With his dual-threat ability on the field, Jones is playing the best football of his four-year career, and making a strong case that he can be a true franchise quarterback for Big Blue.

Sunday’s performance marked the third time that Jones has been awarded the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award, as he won the honor in Week 3 of 2019, and Week 4 of 2021.

“[I] definitely appreciate the recognition and yeah, I appreciate it,” said Jones. “A lot went into that from a lot of guys, and it was a group effort. I’m happy and appreciative, but understand that it’s a team award, a team recognition.”

“People have stepped up and done their jobs really well. As a quarterback, that makes your job a lot easier.”

Sauce Gardner’s shutdown

Meanwhile, Sauce Gardner continued his stellar rookie campaign on Sunday with a dominating performance of his own, and was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Gardner, who the Jets drafted fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, has quickly become a lockdown presence against opposing wide receivers, and continued that on Sunday during the Jets’ 16–9 win over the Denver Broncos.

The rookie allowed just four catches on 10 targets for 16 yards, while adding three pass breakups and 10 tackles during the game.

On the season, his Pro Football Focus coverage grade or 82.9 is second in the NFL this season among eligible cornerbacks. He has allowed just 151 yards and 17 catches this year, which is second and fourth in the league, respectively.

This is Gardner’s first time winning Defensive Player of the Week.

He is among the favorites in the league to win Defensive Rookie of the Year for his performance this season.

For more coverage of the Giants and Jets, head to amNY.com.