DraftKings NFL promo: Countdown to kickoff with $200 bonus

The DraftKings NFL promo will help you count down the final hours before the start of the NFL regular season with an offer that scores $200 in bonuses on any Week 1 game. The Chiefs will begin a season-long quest to defend their Super Bowl title and it begins against a Detroit Lions quad that many believe could be destined to make a deep playoff run of their own.

No bonus code is needed with this DraftKings NFL promo, just a simple $5 first deposit and wager to ensure $200 of bonus bets. Players will also receive direct access to odds boosts, same-game parlay enhancements, and unique early cash out offer.

Top offers with the DraftKings NFL promo

It all starts with $200 of bonus bets for new players, but the NFL bonuses go beyond the acquisition play with DraftKings Sportsbook this weekend.

As for the early cash out option, if a bettor backs the Lions and they immediately take a 7-0 lead, the moneyline wager automatically wins — even if the Chiefs to go on to win in blowout fashion. This was a wildly popular bonus at the start of last season, and recognizing it, DraftKings Sportsbook is bringing it back for users once again.

To unlock this DraftKings NFL promo offer simply click this link, move through the landing page, and supply account information.

Terms and conditions to know

There is always some fine print attached to these offers, but the DraftKings NFL promo isn’t particularly restrictive. You have to a be new player, at least 21 years of age and located in a market where DraftKings is live. The only other caveat is players must have the ability to place an electronic deposit.

In this case, Venmo, online checking, and PayPal are among the most commonly used options. With the continued expansion of online sports betting across the United States, over 15 total markets will be able to take advantage of this offer.

The $200 in bonus bets will pay both instantly and immediately in the form of eight separate $25 bonus bets to play Thursday night and throughout Week 1.

DraftKings NFL promo for Lions-Chiefs and prediction

Players will be able to wager more than $5 with that first bet, and here’s the thing — the $200 bonus will payout no matter what. Still, you will want to win that first wager because players get to keep the cash win, too.

That begs the question — how should you use this DraftKings NFL promo?

Money has flowed to the Chiefs throughout the summer, but the line still sits under a touchdown. Chris Jones will be out of the middle of the Chiefs defense and the status of tight end Travis Kelce remains uncertain, though it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were to play.

At the end of the day, the public wants to back Mahomes in prime time, and so this could represent an opportunity to fade the majority of bettors and roll with the underdog Lions.