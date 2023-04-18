DraftKings promo code: $150 bonus bets for Knicks-Cavs Game 2

DraftKings Sportsbook’s current registration promotion offers the perfect setup with regards to the NBA and NHL Playoffs. A DraftKings promo code unlocks a Bet $5, Win $150 opportunity, valid on tonight’s Knicks-Cavs game or any other moneyline.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, WIN $150!

BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER

You can automatically apply our exclusive DraftKings promo code by simply clicking any of this page’s links to register. As a result, any $5+ initial moneyline winner in any sport will unlock $150 worth of unrestricted bonus bets.

This page’s promotion allows the registrant to pick any moneyline in any sport DraftKings Sportsbook offers. There are no limitations on the size of that moneyline. Therefore, you could pick the biggest ML favorite the sportsbook currently has listed, if you so chose. For many sign-ups the NBA and NHL Playoffs offer highly desirable moneyline options. These early rounds certainly have plenty of massive favorites on-tap, after all. For example, in tonight’s NBA action, Cleveland is -225 to win over New York, joining Boston (-520) and Phoenix (-350) as heavy favorites.

Click here to directly engage the DraftKings promo code rewarding any $5+ initial moneyline winner with $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for Knicks vs. Cavaliers (Game 2)

Once the NBA and NHL playoffs begin, sports betting really takes off again. It can get stale for a stretch after March Madness, but sports bettors can get excited now. Pairing perfectly with those playoff seasons, DraftKings Sportsbook has this page’s timely registration promotion available. Little could get you more revved up for that impending playoff action quite like an amazing bonus offer like this. A DraftKings promo code unlocks a great chance to earn $150 in bonus bets with any correct moneyline selection. The links on this page automatically apply that promo code for you, making this easy sign-up even easier.

Once registered through those links, your only task is to pick one $5+ moneyline winner anywhere on the DraftKings app. There are certainly countless ways to do that. The early rounds of the NBA and NHL playoffs certainly provide plenty of sizable mismatches. If your moneyline selection wins, you instantly collect $150 in bonus bets, plus the winnings from your qualifying wager. The $150 shows up in your account as six $25 bonus bets that you can use however you want. In other words, they have no restrictions regarding wager type or sports market. All money you earn with those six bets turns into withdrawable cash immediately.

Four Simple Steps to Implementing DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings Sportsbook has this offer up for grabs in 19 different states. In other words, DraftKings draws from a lot of experience on what potential sign-ups want from a registration promotion. One of the keys to a successful new user campaign has been a quick and easy sign-up process. Therefore, you will find that you can activate this bonus offer in just minutes with the four-step guide below:

Above all, click here or any link on this page to automatically engage our exclusive DraftKings promo code.

or any link on this page to automatically engage our exclusive DraftKings promo code. After that, register your new DraftKings Sportsbook account by inputting all necessary personal information. To clarify, this includes basic info like your name, address, birthdate, email, etc.

At this point, make a first deposit of at least $5 into your new account.

Finally, lock in any $5+ initial wager on any moneyline, earning six $25 bonus bets if it wins.

Participating states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

ATS Trends Worth Knowing Ahead of Knicks-Cavs Game 2

There may be more attractive moneyline options for those trying to procure bonus bets via our DraftKings promo code. However, tonight’s matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers could prove a very popular destination for those already owning bonus bets. New York stole game one in Cleveland and DraftKings has the Cavs set as 5.5-point favorites tonight.

For anyone considering an ATS wager in this all-important Game 2, we compiled some relevant trends:

The Knicks have only lost 10 of their last 38 games ATS following a SU win.

New York is 20-7 ATS in its last 27 Tuesday contests.

Cleveland is 1-5 ATS in its last six games against teams with winning records.

The Cavaliers have not lost any of their last four Tuesday games ATS.

New York has covered four straight head-to-head meetings and six of the last eight in Cleveland.

Click here to directly engage the DraftKings promo code rewarding any $5+ initial moneyline winner with $150 in bonus bets.