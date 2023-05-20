Quantcast
Sports

DraftKings promo code: Bet $5 on Haney-Loma fight, get $150 bonus

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By: Russ Joy
DraftKings promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Claim an instant boxing bonus with the current DraftKings promo code offer for Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko. New customers can register through our links to unlock this welcome bonus for Top Rank Boxing.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV.

CLAIM NOW
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.BET $5, GET $150!
BONUS BETS!CLAIM OFFER

Register with the DraftKings promo code and place a $5 bet on Haney vs. Lomachenko. No matter the result, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a wide variety of betting options for the main event on Saturday night. You can bet on each round, the method of victory, knockdowns, and much more. Haney is coming in with an undefeated record and is the favorite to defend his four belts. However, Lomachenko has won his three previous fights after losing in 2000.

Click here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer for Haney vs. Lomachenko. Bet $5 on the fight to gain $150 in bonus bets.

Activate the DraftKings Promo Code for Haney vs. Lomachenko

The main card begins at 10 pm ET on ESPN+ PPV. You can also tune in for Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez and Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremia Nakathila. The event is taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Here are just a few of the odds available on DraftKings Sportsbook for Haney (-270) vs. Lomachenko (+220).

  • Haney to win in 1-6 rounds: +2000
  • Haney to win in 7-12 rounds: +850
  • Haney by decision or technical decision: -170
  • Draw: +1600
  • Lomachenko to win in 1-6 rounds: +2000
  • Lomachenko to win in 7-12 rounds: +1400
  • Lomachenko by decision or technical decision: +350

Haney is 29-0 with 15 knockouts in his career. And Lomachenko only has two losses in 19 fights, with 11 of his 17 wins coming by knockout. If you are new to betting on boxing, DraftKings has a guide that explains the types of wagers. Be sure to use the social feature to see which bets your friends are placing on the fight.

Bet $5 on Boxing with the DraftKings Promo Code for $150 Bonus

Take the following steps to sign up for DraftKings in time for the big boxing event on Saturday night. It only takes a few minutes to register.

  1. Click here to unlock the DraftKings promo code and provide the required info to verify your identity.
  2. Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app for your mobile phone.
  3. Use an accepted banking method to deposit at least $5 into your account. PayPal and online banking are available.
  4. Place a $5 wager on Haney vs. Lomachenko.

It doesn’t matter if your bet wins or loses. DraftKings will send your $200 of bonus bets that can be used on boxing or any other sports.

Promotions & Free Contests on DraftKings this Weekend

Check the DraftKings promotions tab to find additional bonuses that can be used for Haney vs. Lomachenko. We regularly see special odds boosts and parlay offers for popular boxing matchups.

Other bonuses can be found for the PGA Championship, NBA Playoffs, and Stanley Cup Playoffs. Before the main card begins on Saturday night, you can live bet during the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup. In addition to the many betting options, customers can compete for prizes by playing in free contests.

Sign up here to unlock the top DraftKings promo code offer for Haney vs. Lomachenko. Place a $5 wager on the fight to earn $150 in bonus bets.

