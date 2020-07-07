Eagles’ DeSean Jackson posts anti-Semitic quotes attributing Hitler, says he “doesn’t hate Jews”

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is in hot water after posting anti-Semitic remarks on social media attributed to Adolf Hitler and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

To view and read Jackson’s posts, click here (h/t Bleeding Green Nation).

According to the Philly Voice, research suggests the passage is from the book “Jerusalem” by Dennine Barnett, who attributes the quote to another book, “The Nazis World War II,” by Robert Edwin Herzstein.

Jackson proceeded to share a pair of posts expressing his admiration for Farrakhan, who has been labeled as anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center.

The 33-year-old attempted to backtrack on his comments Tuesday.

“Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way,” he posted on Instagram story along with the highlighted passage that was attributed to Hitler. “I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality.”

The wide receiver signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in 2019, but injuries limited him to just three games.

Later Tuesday morning, the Eagles addressed Jackson’s posts: