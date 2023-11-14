ESPN Bet promo code: Why this week (right now!) is the best time to sign up

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

You might think a busy night of NBA games and huge college basketball matchups like Kentucky-Kansas is why you should get the brand new ESPN Bet promo code AMNY, but that’s only part of the story. A total of 17 legal online sports betting states are buzzing Tuesday night thanks to the arrival of ESPN Bet. From experts to casual sports bettors and even news outlets like the Associated Press, everyone is talking, writing, and in some cases, using the app.

So, why all the hype? Let us count the ways:

The big brand name power of ESPN and its unique ability to market the app is something we have not yet seen in this space. Personalities like Scott Van Pelt and Elle Duncan, along with shows like First Take, will throw their weight behind the app. The transformation of the former Barstool Sportsbook into ESPN Bet also brings a lot of intrigue in terms of how the app will look, feel, and perform. Oh, and the ESPN Bet promo code is pretty good, too. It debuts with a bet anything, get $250 bonus. That’s better than what the likes of DraftKings and FanDuel offer right now.

So yeah, add it all up, and Tuesday night — as well as the entirety of this opening week — makes it a great time to check it out.

ESPN Bet promo code AMNY: A Great Week Awaits

All things considered, what a time to be a sports fan — and sports bettor — this week is. Not only do sports fans get a brand new sports app and $250 in fresh bonuses to worth, but I mean, check out this schedule:

NBA In-Season Tournament games continue Tuesday and Friday, and other midweek matchups like 76ers-Celtics aren’t bad either.

NFL Week 11 features huge primetime games like Bengals-Ravens and Eagles-Chiefs, two of the best matchups of the regular season.

NHL, college hoops (including Kentucky-Kansas), and college football all help fill up the board.

In terms of how you might want to use the ESPN Bet promo code, it’s probably worth noting that any $1 wager returns $250 in bonus bets. In other words, you don’t have to be on the right side of the bet to start off on a winning note. Of course, if it does win, the app pays out the cash win — so it makes sense to win.

Our attention will shift towards the NFL and the Thursday Night Football game between the Bengals and Ravens. The two AFC North contenders stumbled last Sunday as Baltimore blew a two-score game lead late. Joe Burrow and Tyler Boyd literally watched the game slip through their hands against the Texans. With the Ravens back at home and favored by 3.5 points, we like a Baltimore team that was previously rolling to rebound on short rest without the travel. Joe Burrow can never be counted out, but with Ja’Marr Chase a bit slowed up and Tee Higgins likely out, the Ravens should have enough firepower to survive and cover.

What else to look for after signing up

For new players, the bet anything, get $250 bonus is the show-stopper — much like a SportsCenter top play. That said, the post signup offerings after using the ESPN Bet promo code AMNY are strong, too:

Nikola Jokic & Anthony Davis Each To Score Over 26.5 Points +450

Lamar Jackson & Joe Burrow To Combine For 500+ Passing Yards & 4+ Passing Touchdowns +450

Georgia Bulldogs To Win The NCAAF Championship +275

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama to combine for over 19.5 rebounds +175

Everything to know about the ESPN Bet promo code

