Fantasy football: Lineup recommendations for Week 9

With injuries running rampant and a ton of byes on tap in Week 9, here are some players to consider using or avoiding as fill-ins.

Start

Jay Cutler (QB, Bears)WR Alshon Jeffery looks great, making Cutler a viable play against the Chargers.

Ronnie Hillman (RB, Broncos)This explosive playmaker looks like the No. 1 RB for the Broncos.

Stevie Johnson

(WR, Chargers)

He’ll likely be QB Philip Rivers’ new go-to possession receiver against the Bears.

Sit

Teddy Bridgewater

(QB, Vikings)

“Teddy Two Gloves” has taken a step back this year. Don’t expect him to right the ship against the Rams.

T.J. Yeldon (RB, Jaguars)

Yeldon remains a decent option in a good matchup, but not against the Jets this weekend.

Andre Johnson (WR, Colts)There is no scenario in which Johnson should be in your lineup against the incredible Broncos defense. Even WRs T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief are bench-able in some scenarios.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.