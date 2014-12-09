Fantasy football: Players to trust entering final weeks

As we enter the playoff stretch, it has become even more important that you set the best lineup you can …

As we enter the playoff stretch, it has become even more important that you set the best lineup you can each week. With that in mind, let’s break down the nonelite players who are increasing and decreasing in value in order to help out potentially tough lineup decisions.

At the QB position, options like Matt Ryan (Falcons), Drew Brees (Saints) and Matthew Stafford (Lions) have very favorable schedules the next two weeks, making them clear starts over higher value backups.

At RB, emerging threats like C.J. Anderson (Broncos), Justin Forsett (Ravens), Joique Bell (Lions) and Isaiah Crowell (Browns) should be in your lineup as long as they stay healthy. Meanwhile, Denard Robinson (Jaguars) seems to be fading after an impressive emergence midseason, Andre Williams and Rashad Jennings (Giants) have tough matchups and unclear roles, and Jonas Gray (Patriots) can be dropped now that he’s firmly in Bill Belichick’s doghouse.

At WR, rookies Odell Beckham Jr. (Giants), Kelvin Benjamin (Panthers), Mike Evans (Bucs) and Sammy Watkins (Bills) have all become must-start options who should be played the rest of the way. On the flip side, Mike Wallace (Dolphins) and Keenan Allen (Chargers) are impressive talents that are tough to bench, but given tough impending matchups you may find better options.

At TE, Jordan Cameron (Browns) and Greg Olsen (Panthers) look to finally be healthy enough to live up to preseason expectations. However, be wary of Dwayne Allen (Colts) and Zach Ertz (Eagles), whose offensive roles are still unclear.

While football can be very unpredictable at times, and one lineup decision can be the difference between winning it all and just missing out, remember that ultimately all you can do is use sound logic to increase your chances of winning and then hope for the best.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.