Fantasy football predictions: Russell Wilson, more picks for second half of season

Fantasy football already is more than halfway through the season.

Fantasy football already is more than halfway through the tradition 13- or 14-game regular-season campaign. After Week 8, many leagues now are at the midpoint between Week 1 and the finals.

Assuming you’re not out of the playoff hunt — and if you are, you have my sympathies — you’re still interested in what’s to come the rest of the way. So, with an eye to the future, here are some predictions for which players will come on stronger over the second-half of the season than they did over the first eight weeks.

Russell Wilson (QB, Seahawks)

Take away a big 24-point outing against the Jets in Week 4 and Wilson’s average is a paltry 10.5. He’s too good to languish all season, making him a good buy-low candidate. As he emerges from his funk, expect Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett to become trusted starting fantasy WRs.

Devontae Booker (RB, Broncos)

Booker is poised to join fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott as a weekly top-10 play at his position. Denver has quite a few soft matchups on the way, and with C.J. Anderson no longer in the mix Booker will see the lion’s share of touches.

DeAndre Hopkins (WR, Texans)

A consensus first-round pick before the season, Hopkins has thoroughly disappointed his owners — myself included — after a pair of good games to start the season. He’s going to get back on track after the Week 9 bye and return to must-start status before the fantasy playoffs.

Tyler Eifert (TE, Broncos)

Eifert missed the first seven games of the season but exploded for nine catches, 102 yards and a TD on Sunday. His presence cut into WR Brandon LaFell’s production, a trend that should continue. He’s a top-five weekly play at a shallow position.

Stephen Gostkowski (K, Patriots)

One of the most reliable fantasy kickers for years took some heat for a pair of missed PATs in recent weeks. He responded by going 5-for-5 on extra points and nailing both field goal attempts — one from 51 yards — in Week 8. After the bye this week, he’s a safe play.

First-half fantasy MVPs

QB: Drew Brees edges Matt Ryan thanks to higher average and more 30-plus games.

RB: David Johnson is a monster who tallies points even when not running as well.

WR: Julio Jones is hit or miss like any wideout, but his hits are plentiful and monumental.

TE: Greg Olsen was excellent and consistent before a Week 8 dud.

D/ST: The Vikings’ Purple Reign unit had been reliably dominant before their recent misstep.

K: Adam Vinatieri leads all kickers in double-digit games.