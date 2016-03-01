Fontana: Ty Lawson must be prime target for Knicks, Nets

Ty Lawson and the Rockets reportedly have agreed on a contract buyout. Photo Credit: @abettertsq via Twitter

Talented point guards in their athletic prime don’t hit the open market midseason very often.

Ty Lawson is the exception. And both the Knicks and Nets owe it to themselves to make a run at the 28-year-old’s services.

As was widely reported on Tuesday, Lawson and the Rockets agreed to a contract buyout. His original deal, a four-year contract worth $48 million, was set to run through next season.

Both New York teams have a glaring hole at Lawson’s position. Jose Calderon’s time with the Knicks is likely near its end. The Nets lost starter Jarrett Jack, in the final year of his contract, for the rest of the season after the 32-year-old tore his ACL.

Lawson, once he clears waivers, should be an upgrade over any point guard on either roster. He averaged 16.3 points and 9.2 assists while shooting 34.9% from long distance over the previous two seasons with the Nuggets. While not considered a strong defender, he did average 1.4 steals during that stretch.

But there’s a reason such a player is available. Lawson struggled mightily in Houston after an offseason trade brought him to town from Denver. He failed to mesh with Rockets star James Harden, and over 53 games this season averaged just 5.8 points and 3.4 assists in 22.2 minutes.

Then there’s the matter of Lawson’s history of trouble with the law, specifically when it comes to driving under the influence. He has been arrested several times for instances of DUI, the most recent of which came last July and led to a rehab stint and a pair of short league suspensions.

Needless to say, Lawson comes with baggage.

Reports indicate the 5-11 point guard has been a good citizen during his brief stint in Houston, so there’s always a chance he has learned from his mistakes. As for his diminished play, this season is an aberration compared to his first six NBA campaigns. His returns realistically could be the result of a bad fit on a team full of bad fits.

The Knicks and Nets likely will face competition in pursuit of Lawson. He will be eligible for postseason play. Neither New York team can honestly say that — especially the 17-43 Nets.

But if role matters most to Lawson — and he’s not afraid of making another off-court misstep under the microscope of Big Apple media scrutiny — he could do a lot worse than signing through the remainder of the season to play here. And, the Knicks and Nets can’t do any better.

Against Lawson

During his four-season run as the Nuggets’ full-time starting point guard from 2011-15, Lawson averaged 16.4 points, eight assist and 1.4 steals in 35.1 minutes while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range. Here’s a look at how the Knicks’ and Nets’ point guards have performed this season on a per game basis, through Monday’s games.

Knicks

Jose Calderon: 57 G, 27.9 MP, 7.7 PTS, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 46.5% FG, 41.0% 3P

Jerian Grant: 55 G, 15.6 MP, 4.7 PTS, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 35.8% FG, 17.2% 3P

Nets

Jarrett Jack: 32 G, 32.1 MP, 12.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 39.1% FG, 30.4% 3P

Donald Sloan: 40 G, 21.1 MP, 6.8 PTS, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 44.1% FG, 40.0% 3P

Shane Larkin: 56 G, 20.6 MP, 6.6 PTS, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.2% FG, 35.0% 3P