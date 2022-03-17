The Jets and Giants both won just 4 games last season, and they’ve looked to upgrade their struggling rosters this offseason.

The teams will both get a significant boost in April’s NFL Draft, as Gang Green holds the 4th overall pick, along with the 10th selection via a trade with the Seattle Seahawks last year. The Giants, meanwhile, will select 5th and 7th in the first round — likely giving both franchises an injection of young talent.

Still, the teams have scoured the free agency pool for pickups, and have already made several splashy moves to bring skilled veterans and much-needed depth to MetLife stadium.

Heading into the year, the 22 Giants from the previous year entered unrestricted free agency, while the Jets had 17 players hitting the market, according to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano.



The Jets have focused on retaining and signing several players on both sides of the ball, including two tight ends and a wide receiver, while also nabbing a number of defenders. The Giants, meanwhile, have given their attention (and cap space) towards helping 4th year quarterback Daniel Jones by surrounding the 24-year-old with offensive weapons and pass protection.

Here’s a list of players the teams have brought on, or re-signed, thus far in the offseason:

JETS

Joe Flacco, QB

Laken Tomlinson, G

Dan Feeney, G

Braxton Berrios, WR

C.J. Uzomah, TE

Tyler Conklin, TE

Tevin Coleman, RB

Jacob Martin, DE

Nathan Shepherd, DT

D.J. Reed, CB

Jordan Whitehead, S

GIANTS

Tyrod Taylor, QB

Mark Glowinski, G

Jon Feliciano, G

C.J. Board, WR

Robert Foster, WR

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE

Casey Kreiter, LS

Both New York City teams are considered long-shots to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next year, with FanDuel Sportsbook setting betting odds at +8000 for the G-men, and +15000 for the Jets to win Super Bowl 57.

