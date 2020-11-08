Giants take advantage of mistakes, hold off Washington for second win | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York football Giants have only beaten one team this regular season, but at least they’ve now done it twice.

The G-Men defeated the Washington Football Team 23-20 in Landover, Maryland on Sunday afternoon, now joining the team as a fellow two-win squad in the NFC East.

Turnovers dominated the game; Washington’s repetitive first half turnovers more than it was won by the Giants in many aspects. Big Blue’s defense came alive and make game clinching, crucial plays in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to stay off the football team’s late comeback attempt.

The Giants successfully took advantage of those Washington mistakes to nab a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, the first being a possession flipping fumble by Washington running back Antonio Gibson in Giants territory, one which setup the G-Men to drive enough for kicker Graham Gano to chip a 38-yard field goal at the 9:38 mark of the first quarter.

Big Blue’s second lucky break came when Washington receiver Isaiah Wright muffed a punt on the team’s 16-yard line, paving way for running back Wayne Gallman to run over the goal line with 4:15 remaining in quarter one.

Washington backup quarterback Alex Smith replaced Kyle Allen on the next drive after he was carted off with an apparent ankle injury which came on a low diving sack from Giants safety Jabrill Peppers – Smith is now the third QB to see action in the D.C. area this season.

After some costly penalties in the red zone, the Giants held the football team to only a field goal at the start of the second quarter, brining things to a one score, 10-3 game.

Then QB Daniel Jones and the Giants poured it on with both a 48-yard field goal from Gano and a 16-yard touchdown throw to tight end Evan Engram, his first of the season.

Those consecutive scores led into the half’s two minute warning with the Giants ahead 20-3 and also dominating the rushing game 110 t0 20 – 48 of those yards coming off the heels of ex-Washington running back, Alfred Morris.

Washington came out swinging to start the second half with a six play, 70-yard drive that was capped off by a rushing touchdown from Gibson, cutting the Giants lead to 20-10 early on in the third quarter.

Jones again marched his offensive troops downfield in response, but they were held to only a 42-yard field goal after a costly holding call came on later sidelined tackle Andrew Thomas on Washington’s 22-yard line.

With the Giants leading 23-10 with just over five minutes remaining in the third, Washington was quick to answer, starting with a 44-yard field goal yielding drive to start the fourth quarter.

After a fast Giants turnover, Washington quickly struck again when Smith connected with receiver Terry McLaurin for a 68-yard score that brought the team within a field goal of the Giants with just over ten minutes remaining in the 23-20 game.

The Giants were unable to substantially move the ball on their next drive and punted to Washington’s 11-yard line with just over five minutes to go in the final quarter.

Smith drove Washington down to the Giants 40-yard line on a nearly perfect drive where he was picked off by Peppers while under pressure, giving Big Blue the ball back at midfield with just over two minutes remaining.

It mattered little as Giants went three and out, punting back to the Washington 28-yard line with 1:48 to go.

The Big Blue defense again came up huge on the under-two-minute-drill, forcing Smith into another interception, this one into the hands of safety Logan Ryan to seal the 23-20 victory.

Jones finished his day with 212-yards through the air, completing 23 of 34 attempts on the day.

On the ground, Gallman put up 68 yards while Morris had 67 during the Giants 36 minutes of ball possession against the football team.

The Giants move to 2-7 while Washington drops to 2-6. Despite the pitiful record, the Giants are somehow still in contention for the NFC East title. They’ll face the first-place, 3-4 Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday at 1 p.m.