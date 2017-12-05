Fordham is in the market for a new head football coach.

Andrew Breiner resigned in announcement released by the school Tuesday. He has accepted a role at Mississippi State under new head coach Joe Moorhead, whom Breiner replaced two years ago.

“It was an honor to lead such a prestigious program,” Breiner said in a statement, “and I will forever be grateful to the administrators, coaching staff and the student-athletes for making it such a memorable experience.”

Breiner, who according to the Clarion-Ledger will serve as the Bulldogs’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, guided the Rams to a 12-10 record in two seasons at the helm after Moorhead took over as Penn State’s offensive coordinator. Moorhead was hired by SEC program Mississippi State last week.