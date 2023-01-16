Frank Thomas, an original memebr of the Mets, dies at 93

Frank Thomas, an original member of the New York Mets and the franchise’s first-ever slugger, has died at the age of 93, the team announced Monday.

Thomas spent three seasons with the Mets from 1962-1964 where he set the franchise’s original single-season home run record with 34 round-trippers during the team’s inaugural campaign. It was a record that stood until 1975 when Dave Kingman hit 36 dingers.

The Pittsburgh native spent 16 seasons in the majors, also playing for the Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Braves, Houston Astros, and Philadelphia Phillies from 1951-1966 where he slashed .266/.320/.454 with 262 doubles, 286 home runs, and 962 RBI

He spent the majority of his career with the Pirates, accruing all three of his All-Star Game during an eight-year stint with the team from 1951-1958 where he posted 162-game averages of 29 home runs and 98 RBI.

During that 1962 season with the Mets, Thomas also drove in a team-record 94 RBI that stood until 1970.

Thomas returned to Queens over the summer where he partook in Mets’ Old Timers’ Day.

“I’m so thankful that my dad was able to go to Old Timers’ Day,” Thomas’ daughter, Maryanne Pacconi said. “It meant the world to him to see his old teammates. I was thrilled with how the fans greeted him. I was so happy to see him in uniform again. We will treasure those memories forever.”

