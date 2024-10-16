Andrew Thomas injury: Giants LT to miss rest of season

Sep 22, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) recovers a fumble in front of New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

New York Giants star left tackle Andrew Thomas will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery Wednesday morning to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot, according to a report by NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.

His loss provides an irreplaceable blow to an offense line that had been reworked by general manager Joe Schoen during the offseason to remarkably improve from the unit that allowed 85 sacks last year.

Thomas is the most important fixture of that line — the former No. 4 overall pick was a Second-Team All-Pro in 2022. But injuries have derailed his progress since as he suffered an ankle injury that limited his 2023 campaign to just 10 games.

By his standards, the 25-year-old did not have the best start to the 2024 season, but the Giants’ offensive line had become a reliable unit after the additions of Jermaine Eluemunor and Jon Runyan Jr. during the offseason.

Thomas suffered the injury during New York’s 16-play touchdown drive in the third quarter of Sunday night’s 17-7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Concern was immediate, with Thomas saying after the game that he needed an MRI to discover the extent of the damage.

On Tuesday, he met with Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, NC where it was deciphered that surgery was needed.

With Thomas out, the Giants will likely move 2022 third-round pick Josh Ezeudu to left tackle for Sunday afternoon’s Week 7 clash against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Another option is to shift Eluemunor from right tackle to left while drawing the struggling Evan Neal back onto the line.

