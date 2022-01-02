Giants beaten down by Bears in another miserable offensive showing

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Remarkably enough, the New York Giants found a way to one-up its dubious offensive showing with its worst, most pitiful performance yet this season.

With backup quarterback Mike Glennon re-taking starting duties from the one-week Jake Fromm experiment, the Giants picked up a net total of -10 yards in a 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, dropping to 4-12 on the season.

Glennon attempted just 11 passes, completing four of them for 24 yards. However, he lost 34 of them on four sacks while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble to highlight another horrendous offensive showing for one of the worst teams in the NFL.

It overshadowed a triumphant return to Soldier Field for Saquon Barkley. On the very same field he tore his ACL last season, the Giants’ running back posted 102 yards on 21 carries — the first time since Week 16 of the 2019 season that he eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark.

New York misery instantly began when Glennon was strip-sacked on the Giants’ very first offensive play of the game from the 25-yard-line by Trevis Gipson — his first of two on the day — who returned it down to the two.

It took just one play for David Montgomery to put the Bears in front with a scoring run up the middle just 18 seconds into the game.

The first pass Glennon was able to throw, which came on the Giants’ second drive, yielded a similar result as it bounced off the hands of Kenny Golladay and into the arms of Tashaun Gipson at the Chicago 45-yard-line.

Chicago needed a bit longer — eight plays — but they found the end zone again off Glennon’s second turnover with Dalton hitting Darnell Mooney in the back of the end zone on a 4th-&-1 from the 4-yard-line to put the Bears up 14.

Glennon’s horrendous start forced the Giants to rely on the run game despite being down two scores.

A 10-play drive early in the second quarter gained just enough (35 yards) to get the Giants on the board with a Graham Gano 38-yard field goal with 7:45 to go in the second quarter. It was immediately canceled out by a Bears field goal on their ensuing drive.

The Giants gifted the Bears more points inside the final minute of the half when — after Pharoh Cooper botched the kick return to pin New York on the 5-yard-line and a false-start penalty — Devontae Booker was stuffed in the end zone on a predictable run up the middle for a safety.

With the shortened field following a free-kick, the Bears nabbed one more field goal to take a 22-3 lead into the break that saw the Giants post -12 passing yards.

The beatdown continued into the second half with a touchdown on the opening possession of the third quarter. Montgomery picked up his second score of the day with a two-yard rush to cap off an 11-play, 75-yard drive that continued to eliminate what little dignity the Giants had left.