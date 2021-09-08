2021 NFL predictions: Super Bowl LVI winner, MVP, more

Football is upon us and suddenly, Sundays have meaning once again for sports fans everywhere.
The 2021 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys as Tom Brady and Co. begin their quest to repeat.
Naturally, that’s been a popular pick, with many outlets going as far as predicting a re-match from last year’s title game between the Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs.
But we here at amNewYork aren’t in the business of being so bland — though we’re not being all too groundbreaking, either, as we predict the Buccaneers will be back in the Super Bowl.
But will the Chiefs be waiting for them? Or will a New York team make a run at the Lombardi Trophy?
Probably not the two in the New York City area, but the true New York State team up north certainly has a shot.
Here is how we see the 2021 NFL season playing out, including playoff matchups, Super Bowl winners, and individual player awards:
AMNY’s 2021 NFL Predictions
AFC East
- Buffalo Bills: 13-4
- New England Patriots: 8-9
- Miami Dolphins: 8-9
- New York Jets: 6-11
AFC North
- Cleveland Browns: 12-5
- Baltimore Ravens: 11-6
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-7
- Cincinnati Bengals: 9-8
AFC South
- Tennessee Titans: 11-6
- Indianapolis Colts: 8-9
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-14
- Houston Texans: 2-15
AFC West
- Kansas City Chiefs: 14-3
- Los Angeles Chargers: 11-6
- Denver Broncos: 7-10
- Las Vegas Raiders: 4-13
AFC Playoff Predictions
Wild Card Round
- No. 2 Bills def. No. 7 Steelers
- No. 3 Browns def. No. 6 Ravens
- No. 4 Titans def. No. 5 Chargers
Divisional Round
- No. 1 Chiefs def. No. 4 Titans
- No. 2 Bills def. No. 3 Browns
AFC Championship Game
- Bills def. Chiefs
NFC East
- Dallas Cowboys: 10-7
- Washington Football team: 8-9
- New York Giants: 7-10
- Philadelphia Eagles: 5-12
NFC North
- Green Bay Packers: 12-5
- Minnesota Vikings: 7-10
- Chicago Bears: 7-10
- Detroit Lions: 3-14
NFC South
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 13-4
- New Orleans Saints: 9-8
- Carolina Panthers: 6-11
- Atlanta Falcons: 5-12
NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers: 12-5
- Los Angeles Rams: 11-6
- Arizona Cardinals: 10-6
- Seattle Seahawks: 10-6
NFC Playoff Predictions
NFC Wild Card Round
- No. 2 Packers def. No. 7 Seahawks
- No. 6 Cardinals def. No. 3 49ers
- No. 5 Rams def. No. 4 Cowboys
NFC Divisional Round
- No. 1 Buccaneers def. No. 6 Cardinals
- No. 2 Packers def. No. 5 Rams
NFC Championship Game
- Buccaneers def. Packers
Super Bowl LVI Prediction
- Bills def. Buccaneers
Super Bowl LVI MVP
- Josh Allen, QB, Bills
AMNY’s 2021 NFL Individual Awards Predictions
- MVP: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
- Offensive Player of the Year: Christian McCaffery, RB, Panthers
- Defensive Player of the Year: Myles Garrett, DE, Browns
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: Zach Wilson, QB, Jets
- Defensive Rookie of the Year: Micah Parsons, LB, Cowboys
- Comeback Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants
- Coach of the Year: Brandon Staley, Chargers