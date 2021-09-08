2021 NFL predictions: Super Bowl LVI winner, MVP, more

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Football is upon us and suddenly, Sundays have meaning once again for sports fans everywhere.

The 2021 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys as Tom Brady and Co. begin their quest to repeat.

Naturally, that’s been a popular pick, with many outlets going as far as predicting a re-match from last year’s title game between the Bucs and Kansas City Chiefs.

But we here at amNewYork aren’t in the business of being so bland — though we’re not being all too groundbreaking, either, as we predict the Buccaneers will be back in the Super Bowl.

But will the Chiefs be waiting for them? Or will a New York team make a run at the Lombardi Trophy?

Probably not the two in the New York City area, but the true New York State team up north certainly has a shot.

Here is how we see the 2021 NFL season playing out, including playoff matchups, Super Bowl winners, and individual player awards:

AMNY’s 2021 NFL Predictions

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: 13-4 New England Patriots: 8-9 Miami Dolphins: 8-9 New York Jets: 6-11

AFC North

Cleveland Browns: 12-5 Baltimore Ravens: 11-6 Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-7 Cincinnati Bengals: 9-8

AFC South

Tennessee Titans: 11-6 Indianapolis Colts: 8-9 Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-14 Houston Texans: 2-15

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: 14-3 Los Angeles Chargers: 11-6 Denver Broncos: 7-10 Las Vegas Raiders: 4-13

AFC Playoff Predictions

Wild Card Round

No. 2 Bills def. No. 7 Steelers

No. 3 Browns def. No. 6 Ravens

No. 4 Titans def. No. 5 Chargers

Divisional Round

No. 1 Chiefs def. No. 4 Titans

No. 2 Bills def. No. 3 Browns

AFC Championship Game

Bills def. Chiefs

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: 10-7 Washington Football team: 8-9 New York Giants: 7-10 Philadelphia Eagles: 5-12

NFC North

Green Bay Packers: 12-5 Minnesota Vikings: 7-10 Chicago Bears: 7-10 Detroit Lions: 3-14

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 13-4 New Orleans Saints: 9-8 Carolina Panthers: 6-11 Atlanta Falcons: 5-12

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: 12-5 Los Angeles Rams: 11-6 Arizona Cardinals: 10-6 Seattle Seahawks: 10-6

NFC Playoff Predictions

NFC Wild Card Round

No. 2 Packers def. No. 7 Seahawks

No. 6 Cardinals def. No. 3 49ers

No. 5 Rams def. No. 4 Cowboys

NFC Divisional Round

No. 1 Buccaneers def. No. 6 Cardinals

No. 2 Packers def. No. 5 Rams

NFC Championship Game

Buccaneers def. Packers

Super Bowl LVI Prediction

Bills def. Buccaneers

Super Bowl LVI MVP

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

AMNY’s 2021 NFL Individual Awards Predictions