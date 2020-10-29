Next turn in Jets' house of horrors: Le'Veon Bell and the Chiefs | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

At least there isn’t any sort of heart-palpitating, close-game drama on the field when it comes to the Jets — which some warped minds out there could look at as a blessing considering the disaster 2020 has been.

Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS) will be another one of those days, to put it nicely, as the Jets meet the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium for what is expected to be a cakewalk for Patrick Mahomes and Co.

As recently as Tuesday, the 6-1 Chiefs were being favored by 20.5 points over the 0-7 Jets, who continue to get creative in finding ways to lose.

Last week saw them single-handedly defeated by Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass, who launched a franchise-record six field goals to beat the Jets — who accrued just four yards of total offense in the second half — 18-10.

Despite the anemic second-half output, Gang Green’s offense looked competent during the first half, scoring 10 points during their first three drives while reaching the red zone in each of them.

It was a promising start to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains’ foray into play-calling, which was given to him by head coach Adam Gase heading into Week 6.

Loggains is expected to call the offensive plays yet again on Sunday in Kansas City while Gase tries not to get in the way.

“Between series I would [say] maybe just a couple things [like], ‘Hey, these two things could free somebody up,’ or, ‘These two things could help us protection wise,’” Gase said. “I wasn’t trying to overload. Those guys were doing a good job communicating as an offensive staff. They were talking through stuff.”

To label it conservatively, though, there is a microscopically thin chance that the Jets offense — which has scored a combined 20 points over its last three games — will be able to keep up with the high-powered Chiefs.

They breezed past the Broncos 43-16 last week that featured more big plays from their defense and special teams than Mahomes’ offense.

Still, the unit that features one of the best quarterbacks in the game, a litany of receiving weapons, and a deep ground game have the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL and the fourth-most total yards accrued.

Last week, they also debuted their newest addition to the backfield in Le’Veon Bell, who was released by the Jets less than three weeks ago.

Bell was limited to just 39 yards on six carries, but his very first carry with the Chiefs provided further salt in the Jets’ wounds as he reeled off a 16-yard gain. He had just one rush of that many yards in 18 career games with the Jets.

Now, he’ll have the chance to exact some revenge on the Jets and head coach Adam Gase, who misused him during his time in New York. Bell’s former teammates are expecting a big game from him.

“I know he’s gonna be hyped up. He’s supposed to be. He gets an opportunity to show this organization that he still can play,” Jets veteran running back Frank Gore said. “I feel that he still can play. He had great years in this league, and being around him in practice, training camp, he still can play at a high level. And I know he’s gonna want to definitely show it on Sunday. That’s what you’re supposed to do.”