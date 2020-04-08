Ranking all 32 NFL jerseys from best to worst

The Atlanta Falcons continued the trend of NFL teams unveiling new uniforms on Wednesday, as they are one of seven teams expected to release new digs this offseason.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off the Tom Brady era with fresh threads to simplify what could only be described as something out of the Arena Football League, the Falcons went in a completely different direction.

And the results are somewhat cringeworthy:

When it comes to football jerseys, less is more, and the Falcons did way too much. The only good thing about the reveal was that they’ll be wearing their throwback jerseys made popular in the 90s.

Upon a first glance at the uniforms, I thought, “these have to be one of the worst uniforms in the league.” And after giving it some thought — and going over the other kits of the NFL — that sentiment hasn’t changed.

We’re still waiting for the Rams, Chargers, Colts, Patriots, and Browns to unveil their new get-ups, so this list might change. But here are all 32 NFL uniforms ranked from best-to-worst: