Giants to start Daniel Jones, other starters in 2nd preseason battle vs Panthers

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The New York Giants are expected to start franchise quarterback Daniel Jones and several other first-teamers in their second preseason game against the Carolina Panthers Friday according to a report from Art Stapleton of USA Today.

While the amount of snaps the starting offense or defense will receive is still unknown, it’s significant that the Giants would want to get their starters in at all in their first action at MetLife Stadium in 2023. Jones is coming off a career season in which he set career-high marks in most efficiency categories and wins as a starter. He led the Giants to their first playoff victory in over a decade against Minnesota before bowing out to the eventual NFC Champion Eagles in the next round. He signed a four-year, $160 million deal in the offseason.

It’s unclear how many starters will play against Carolina on Friday night but the move to play them is significant from head coach Brian Daboll.

Most coaches have decided to consider preseason games as a chance to sit their starters while getting a look at players on the roster bubble. Other teams like the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs have opted to play some of their better players for a series or two to get them acclimated to the start of the 2023 season.

Friday night will be the first chance for fans of the New York Football Giants to see their newly highest-paid player along with several other stars on the field ahead of their season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys.

