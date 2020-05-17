Giants’ Deandre Baker released on bond after turning himself in

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker will be released on bond at $200,000 ($25,000 for each count), a Florida Judge ruled on Sunday morning after the footballer turned himself in to authorities in Broward County, FL the day prior.

Miramar Police Department issued a warrant for Baker’s arrest on Thursday night for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The event in question took place Wednesday night at a house party when Baker allegedly stole $12,400 in cash and watches valued at $61,100 from four people at gunpoint, directing Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and two others to take the valuables.

Bake is required to surrender his firearm and carry permit under the conditions of his release and cannot contact any of the alleged victims.

If he needs to leave the state for work — which is not expected any time soon given sports’ hiatus from the coronavirus pandemic — his ruling could be modified.

Baker’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, stressed Baker’s innocence during the virtual hearing, presenting an affidavit from a witness who recanted his testimony, saying it “did not occur the way alleged victims are alleging it occurred,” per SNY.

While legal ramifications are the priority, the Giants could cut ties with Baker if he is either found guilty or more troubling details emerge.

The Giants took Baker with the 30th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He appeared in all 16 games last season, starting five of them.