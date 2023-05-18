Giants 1st round pick Deonte Banks agrees to terms on rookie deal: Report

The Giants and first-round pick Deonte Banks have come to terms on the corner’s rookie contract, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport.

The four-year deal is worth $13.6 million and is fully guaranteed. The contract also comes with a $6.875 million signing bonus and carries a fifth-year team option, according to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson.

Banks’ first-year cap hit will come in at $2.468 million, according to OverTheCap.com. The Giants used the 24th overall pick in this year’s draft to take Banks.

The Maryland native is a 6’ 0″, 197 lbs corner who had 38 tackles and one interception in 12 games in 2022. He started nine of those games and had eight pass breakups. Banks was also an honorable mention All-Big Ten player last season and ran a 4.35 at the NFL Combine.

“He’s a prototype from a size standpoint. He’s athletic. He’s physical. He can run,” Giants general manager Joe Schoen said about Banks. “He ran 4.32 at the Combine. He has arm length, big hands. He’s been a four-year starter. He was hurt a year ago but he has played a lot of ball there at Maryland and schematically, he’s a good fit.

“And we spent a lot of time with him. Met with him at the Combine. He’s a guy that, you know, we went down to the pro day, and we spent a good amount of time with him, and again we felt comfortable with him.”

John Michael Schmitz is still the only Giants draft pick from this year’s class to not have signed their rookie deal yet, but it is expected that will be ironed out soon.