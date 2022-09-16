Giants make injury designation updates with week 2 contest looming against Carolina

The New York Giants made several injury designation changes on the last day of practice before the team is set to take on the Carolina Panthers in their home opener.

Second-round rookie Wan’Dale Robinson, defensive backs Aaron Robinson, Nick McLoud, and Jason Pinnock are all designated as out for Sunday’s contest.

Pass rushers Azeez Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux are considered “doubtful” for the second straight week. Both missed week one’s contest against Tennessee last Sunday, and both were limited participants in all three practices this week that the Giants held.

Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is listed as questionable as he deals with a reaggravated hamstring according to head coach Brian Daboll. Toney’s hamstring injury has been of great controversy over the last few weeks.

Toney had just two touches in Sunday’s win and has been dealing with a hamstring injury for multiple weeks now.

Aaron Robinson’s injury was to be expected. The third-year pro is recovering from surgery to remove his appendix. Pinnock and McLoud’s injuries add to a very short-staffed group. The Giants have not announced who will replace Robinson on the depth chart.

Wan’Dale’s injury on the other hand is suffering from a knee injury he sustained in Sunday’s win over Tennessee. He did not participate in any of the three practices this week for New York.

The Giants did receive some good injury news, however. Offensive linemen Jon Feliciano, and Devery Hamilton do not have an injury designation and are expected to play Sunday, while safety Dane Belton was a full participant all week.

The Panthers, on the other hand, have just two injured players to keep an eye on. Receiver Shi Smith is questionable for Sunday’s game, while linebacker Brandon Smith’s considered “doubtful.”

The Panthers and Giants face off at MetLife Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 pm – ET.

