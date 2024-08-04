Giants’ owner John Mara: ‘I’m still happy’ with Daniel Jones’ contract as playoff odds remain slim

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Despite Daniel Jones’ disastrous first season playing under a four-year, $160 million mega-deal, New York Giants owner John Mara does not have any qualms about the contract heading into a pivotal Year No. 2.

“I’m still happy we gave him that contract because I thought he played really well for us in ’22,” Mara said (h/t Giants.com). “Last year, he got hurt and let’s be honest, when he was playing, we weren’t blocking anybody. So, let’s give him a chance with a better offensive line with some weapons around him to see what he can do.”

Jones had a breakout campaign in 2022, proving himself as a dual threat with his arm and legs to help New York make a rare playoff appearance, which included a Wild Card Round win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Last season, though, he lasted just six games due to a neck injury and a torn ACL. When he was on the field, the numbers were not good, as he threw just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions.

A big part of those struggles, as Mara alluded to, was an inept offensive line that allowed the second-most sacks in NFL history with 85. General manager Joe Schoen went out and acquired veterans Jon Runyan Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor to bolster the protection unit.

With a team option built into Jones’ contract following the 2024 season, this is a make-or-break campaign for the 27-year-old, who already appears to be on thin ice despite Mara’s sentiments. The Giants explored the quarterback market leading up to the NFL Draft but opted to bring on a high-ceiling playmaker in LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers instead.

“I was nervous about giving up too much to go and get a quarterback, but I was prepared to let [Schoen] do that if that’s what they wanted to do,” Mara said. “We made a decision to stay with Daniel and get a weapon for him, and I think that’s going to work out.”

If Jones cannot take a step forward with an improved offensive line and more outside weapons — even though the team let running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles — it is a foregone conclusion that his time in New York is up.

For the time being, though, he looks healthy at training camp after recovering from knee surgery.

“You forget about it sometimes because he looks normal out there,” Giants head coach Daboll said. “But, for what he’s done eight months, or eight and a half months, whatever it may be, and to come back and take every rep. He feels good.”

NFC East winner odds, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles -110

Dallas Cowboys +155

Washington Commanders +800

New York Giants +1800

For more NFL odds, visit DraftKings.

For more on the Giants, visit AMNY.com