Alex Bachman’s banner night for the Giants in Week 2 of the NFL preseason stole the show in their win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but with camp quickly closing in on its conclusion head Brian Daboll has some pretty tough decisions to make.

In particular, the Giants have had a number of wideouts make some impressive statements during the first two weeks of the exhibition calendar. Colin Johnson has had a standout camp anchored by an eight reception, 82-yard performance against New England, David Sills connected with Daniel Jones well on Sunday with five receptions for 56 yards and Bachman had two touchdowns in the comeback win against Cincinnati.

“The guys that have been out there and producing,” Brian Daboll said about the receivers during a Zoom press conference on Monday. “Collin Johnson, David Sills, they’ve stepped their game up. And they’re right in the mix, not just to make a team but to play. So again, like I said, everybody’s got to earn their job, earn their role, do a good job of the things they need to do, and make the most of their opportunities when they get them.”

That has certainly been the case as Kenny Golladay has struggled during camp. In fact, he didn’t have a single reception during Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Kadarius Toney has been injured for part of camp and Sterling Shepard has started running routes, but remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP). All of this has opened the door for players who weren’t expected to make the roster, creating a push for spots.

“That’s definitely something that’s awesome to hear, but there’s constant competition in training camp,” Sill said after being informed of Daboll’s comments. “I think we’ve had good competition in our room this whole training camp. … I’m just going to continue to do the same thing that I’ve been doing this whole training camp and try to go out there and like I said, make plays and put my best foot forward.”

And as for the play of Bachman, Sills had plenty of positive things to say.

“Bachman, he’s been here basically the same amount of time that I have so it’s really good to see him perform really well,” he said. “You can tell that there was a lot of excitement over him making plays because he’s been here for a while and has a relationship with a lot of guys on the team. It was very good to see that. Exciting all around.”