Giants’ keys in NFC East showdown with Eagles

The Giants will head to the city of Brotherly Love Sunday night for anything but a friendly contest. Here’s what they need to do to pick up the ‘W’.

Contain the backs

Eagles running backs have historically torched the Giants in the passing game going back to the days of Brian Westbrook, but the Giants can’t let that happen.

Instead, they must limit the explosiveness and big-game potential of LeSean McCoy and Darren Sproles if they want to suffocate the potent Eagles offense. Both McCoy and Sproles have struggled in recent weeks — they may both be due for big games.

Next man up

Running back Andre Williams, with Rashad Jennings out after spraining his MCL, must help move the chains for Big Blue. Williams will look to improve on last week’s performance of 65 yards on the ground and a score. He’ll likely get a career-high number of carries and has to make sure that he makes the most of them.

Control Foles

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles has already thrown more interceptions through this season’s first five weeks (5) than he did in the entire 2013-14 campaign (2), proving to be mortal after all.

He has some major weapons, starting with wideout Jeremy Maclin, and will exploit even an above-average secondary like that of the Giants if given enough time. Jonathan Hankins, who has 2.5 sacks, and his linemates must pressure Foles consistently.