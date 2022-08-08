The New York Giants’ new-look offense has had good days and bad days in their first training camp under Brian Daboll.

As the team gears for their first pre-season game of the season, the hope among many Giants fans is that the offense would continue to take impressive strides every day and show a semblance of consistency as the days get longer.

That didn’t happen Monday.

Giants Offensive Struggles

Drops, bad throws, poor blocking, and a fight at the end of practice all culminated in one of the worst practices the Giants have had this training camp on offense.

While not all his fault, Daniel Jones will be under the limelight for the poor showing from the offense. Especially if his backup looked significantly better than him running the second team.

The Giants aren’t going into the 2022 season with a quarterback controversy. Jones, to his credit, has also had excellent practices this camp. But it does not take away from the fact that consistency is something that continues to elude the former first overall pick, while his backup is all too familiar.

Tyrod Taylor outperformed Jones in practice throughout 11-on-11 drills Monday. While Jones struggled throwing three interceptions, Taylor made consistently great throws scoring at minimum two touchdowns.

In fairness to Jones, Taylor only commanded the second-team offense against the second-team defense, while Jones was left to run against the first team. It also didn’t help that Jones could’ve easily been sacked over five times in practice with his interior group cracking under the pressure provided by Leonard Williams and a bevy of Giants’ rushers.

Jones also didn’t get much help from his receiving core either. Kedarius Toney dropped four passes today, Kenny Golladay has yet to gain separation against any corner he faces, and Wan’Dale Robinson has yet to make his mark as a pass catcher yet.

A poor OL and a receiving core that is dropping sure-fire passes don’t do Jones any favors. Yet the mark of a franchise quarterback is taking care of the football even when those around him are crumbling. Jones has had struggles with the turnover battle all through his early career.

In 37 NFL games, Jones has committed 49 total turnovers – 29 interceptions and 20 fumbles lost. So while the rest of his starting unit may struggle, an important piece to Jones’ growth is showing he won’t compound those mistakes with ones of his own.

That didn’t happen Monday.

Three interceptions and multiple overthrows were only highlighted by his backup’s success.

While listing all the concerns Giants fans should have on offense, it’s also important to be wary. Bad practices happen and how an offense responds after a bad play, series, or game, is just as much a highlight of the character of their quarterback.

If Jones responds tomorrow with a solid response, Monday’s concerns could be thrown to the wayside.

But that also doesn’t take away from the fact the Giants’ first pre-season game is in three days. The same mistakes and miscues persist week after week, and the offense has shown little growth in the long process.

Jones’ struggles may be compounded by the talent around his also struggling, but it’s very unusual for a backup quarterback to look significantly better than the starters.

That’s what happened Monday between Tyrod Taylor and Daniel Jones. It opens up very real questions about if there are truly giant concerns in New York in regards to the most important position on the football field.

