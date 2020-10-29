Giants OL Will Hernandez tests positive for COVID-19 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Giants will place left guard Will Hernandez on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Thursday morning, after testing positive for coronavirus.

He —along with seven other players and two coaches — have been placed in isolation. That leaves the Giants with just four available linemen in the interim ahead of their Monday-night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It is unclear how long the players and coaches will have to isolate or how many negative tests must be registered before getting the all-clear.

Hernandez is in his third NFL season, all as a starter with a Giants offensive line that has struggled to improve under general manager Dave Gettleman.

“Late last night, we were notified that a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated,” the team said in a statement. “All of the player’s close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today. Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps.”

“Quest Diagnostics Training Center will remain open, and the rest of the team will follow their normal practice and meeting schedule.”

All signs point to the Giants playing their Monday-night game against the Buccaneers, but that will be subject to change.