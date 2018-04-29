The New York Giants’ decision to pass on quarterback Sam Darnold on Thursday — using the No. 2 overall pick on running back Saquon Barkley and letting the Jets scoop up the young passer — caused a rift in the metropolitan area’s corner of the football world.

Some believe Big Blue was right to stick with a declining Eli Manning for another year or two, while others feel letting a top QB prospect slip to their MetLife Stadium-mates will be a mistake they won’t soon forget. Only time will tell which side is right, but for now the Giants will enter this season with 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb and Kyle Lauletta, selected in Round 4 on Saturday, behind the 37-year-old Manning.

If Giants brass decides after next season that neither Webb nor Lauletta is heir apparent, they may find themselves looking at these college quarterbacks in the 2019 draft.

Drew Lock

Not to be confused with Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck, the Missouri senior is touted for his size and powerful arm. He led the country with 44 TD tosses but hasn’t yet cracked a 60 percent completion rate.

Shea Patterson

A Michigan transfer from Ole Miss — he won’t need to sit out a year, the NCAA ruled last week — he did not stand out on the stat sheet in his first year starting in the SEC. He must win the starting job, but he’s expected to thanks to his playmaking ability.

Jarrett Stidham

Stidham guided Auburn to an impressive 2017 Iron Bowl victory over Alabama, who went on to win the College Football Playoff. A strong campaign at an elite school could raise the redshirt junior’s stock in a big way.