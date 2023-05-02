Giants post-draft depth chart: Where do rookies and free-agents fit in 2023?

With the NFL Draft complete, undrafted free agents signed, and free agency nearing its end, the Giants have filled the majority of their offseason holes with veterans and rookies.

The Giants will have their rookie minicamp this weekend, and the first week of organized team activities (OTAs) later in May. However, with the offseason activities getting started, it’s time to see how the roster looks at the current moment.

Quarterbacks (3)

Daniel Jones (presumed starter)

Tyrod Taylor

Tommy DeVito (rookie undrafted free agent)

Haaziq Daniels (rookie undrafted free agent)

Daniel Jones is back and is the unquestioned starter at quarterback. The team like Tyrod Taylor as his veteran backup, and Taylor has the athleticism and rushing ability to fill in if need be. Former Illinois quarterback, and Livington, NJ native, Tommy DeVito will battle fellow Ner Jersey native Daniels for a chance to be a developmental quarterback.

Running backs (7)

Saquon Barkley (presumed starter)

Matt Breida

Eric Gray (rookie)

Gary Brightwell

Jashaun Corbin

Ike Irabor (rookie undrafted free agent)

Peter Oliver (rookie undrafted free agent)

At this point, we have to assume Saquon Barkley will play for the Giants in 2023 but that it will be his last season in New York. That makes the selection of Eric Gray amount to a understudy position for one year. Matt Breida will likely remain the backup with Gray as the third running back. Brightwell and Corbin will compete for the final spot, which will likely come down to who has more special teams value. However, perhaps local prospects Irabor and Oliver impress at rookie minicamp.

Wide Receivers (16)

Darius Slayton (presumed starter)

Parris Campbell (presumed starter)

Isaiah Hodgins (presumed starter)

Wan’Dale Robinson

Sterling Shepard

Jalin Hyatt (rookie)

Jamison Crowder

Jeff Smith

Collin Johnson

David Sills V

Kalil Pimleton

Makai Polk

Jaydon Mickens

Bryce Ford-Wheaton (rookie undrafted free agent)

Garrett Maag (rookie undrafted free agent)

Carlos Carriere (rookie undrafted free agent)

The Giants have WAY TOO MANY bodies here and many of these names will go early. However, we do know that Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Parris Campbell, and Wan’Dale are locks to make the roster, pending health. That leaves one or two spots remaining for the rest of the bunch with a likely practice squad spot or two available for any of the young guys who show intriguing upside.

Tight Ends (8)

Darren Waller (presumed starter)

Daniel Bellinger

Tommy Sweeney

Lawrence Cager

Chris Myarick

Dre Miller

Kemore Gamble (rookie undrafted free agent)

Ryan Jones (rookie undrafted free agent)

Waller and Bellinger are locks to make the roster and most teams will only carry three tight ends. Since the Giants signed Sweeney this year, and he was in Buffalo with both Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll, it would appear to give him the leg up over Cager.

Offensive Tackle (7)

Andrew Thomas (presumed starter)

Evan Neal (presumed starter)

Matt Peart

Tyre Phillips

Korey Cunningham

Devery Hamilton

Khalil Keith (rookie undrafted free agent)

The two starters are locked in and are central building blocks for the Giants. Tyre Phillips would also likely be a lock since he looked good when filling in for Neal last season. Peart had intriguing upside coming out of the draft, but he hasn’t really been healthy enough, so this offseason is huge for him to claim a bench spot.

Interior Offensive Line (10)

Ben Bredeson (presumed starter)

Mark Glowinski (presumed starter)

John Michael Schmitz (rookie and presumed starter)

J.C. Hassenauer

Joshua Ezeudu

Shane Lemieux

Marcus McKethan

Jack Anderson

Wyatt Davis

Solomon Kindley

If the Giants can still add veteran talent anywhere it might be at guard where Bredenson and Glowinski are fine but not great starters. Schmitz will not be handed the reins at center, but he should win the job with Hassenauer as his primary backup. With Ezeudu also likely a lock, and a potential starter if Bredenson or Glowinski falter, that leaves really just one, maybe two, spots for the rest of the names.

Defensive Line (8)

Leonard Williams (presumed starter)

Dexter Lawrence (presumed starter)

A’Shawn Robinson

Rakeem Nuñez-Roches

Ryder Anderson

D.J. Davidson

Vernon Butler

Jordon Riley (rookie)

In Wink Martindale’s scheme, the Giants will start two interior defenders that are locked in as Lawrence and Williams. Nuñez-Roches and Robinson were brought in this off-season as rotation pieces to keep the lineman fresh, so it would likely leave only one spot for a primary run-stuffer, which would likely to go Riley.

Off-Ball Linebackers (8)

Bobby Okereke (presumed starter)

Jarrad Davis (presumed starter)

Darrian Beavers

Micah McFadden

Cam Brown

Carter Coughlin

Dyontae Johnson (rookie undrafted free agent)

Troy Brown (rookie undrafted free agent)

The Giants were desperate for help here, and Okereke is a massive upgrade on what they put on the field last year. Beavers and Davis will battle for the other starting spot, with the other going to the bench. That leaves essentially one spot, maybe, for the other names.

EDGE Defender (6)

Kayvon Thibodeaux (presumed starter)

Azeez Ojulari (presumed starter)

Jihad Ward

Tomon Fox

Elerson Smith

Habakkuk Baldonado (rookie undrafted free agent)

O’Rien Vance (rookie undrafted free agent)

The Giants start two versatile edge defenders in Martindale’s scheme and those two names are also locked into place. Jihad Ward has starter upside and Fox was just drafted last year, so it would be a shock to see either of those names left off of the final roster.

Cornerbacks (11)

Adoree’ Jackson (presumed starter)

Deonte Banks (rookie and presumed starter)

Darnay Holmes (presumed starter)

Cor’Dale Flott

Tre Hawkins (rookie)

Amani Oruwariye

Nick McCloud

Gemon Green (rookie undrafted free agent)

Leonard Johnson

Zyon Gilbert

Aaron Robinson

Even though Banks is a rookie, the Giants are clearly hoping he can start opposite Jackson with Darnay Holmes the leading to be the main slot cornerback. Since most teams will carry seven cornerbacks, that leaves open four spots. Oruwariye was just signed this offseason, and both Hawkins and Flott are recent draft picks of this regime, so they would get a leg up, which leaves just one spot left for the other names. McCloud has played well for the Giants in the past, so he’s likely the favorite.

Safeties (8)

Xavier McKinney (presumed starter)

Bobby McCain (presumed starter)

Jason Pinnock

Dane Belton

Terrell Burgess

Gervarrius Owens (rookie)

Trenton Thompson

Alex Cook (rookie undrafted free agent)

The Giants will likely carry four starters with Pinnock battling McCain for the spot opposite McKinney. Belton was a fourth-round pick last year and Owens was the team’s seventh-round pick this year, so they seem likely to be in the mix for the final spot.

Special Teams

Jamie Gillian (punter)

Graham Gano (kicker)

Casey Kreiter (longsnapper)

Nothing much to see here. These names seem locked in. At least for now.

For more Giants coverage, visit amNY Sports