Giants agree to terms with Cole Beasley on 1-year deal before start of training camp

The New York Giants have reunited head coach Brian Daboll with one of his most dependable wide receivers.

New York announced that they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with slot receiver Cole Beasley. The full details of the acquisition have not been made public at this time.

Beasley, 34, will enter Giants camp for his 12th NFL season. The former undrafted free agent from SMU has caught over 550 passes for 5,700 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career with three different clubs.

While seven of Beasley’s seasons came with the Dallas Cowboys, he spent four seasons in Buffalo – three with Daboll as the offensive coordinator. With the Bills, Beasley recorded over 300 catches while helping Buffalo reach the playoffs each season. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after just two games.

Daboll and Beasley are considered close according to Connor Hughes of SNY. The Giants had mulled their options when Beasley was a free agent last season, but have finally made the move to bring him in. Beasley will be competing for a roster spot with several other slot receiver candidates like Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and recently signed Parris Campbell.

At the very least, Beasley is an experienced and dependable pass catcher that quarterback Daniel Jones can use to further his overall development in New York’s passing attack.

