NFC East Odds: Eagles favorites at -400, Giants lurking behind

Is there a better division than the NFC East right now?

The New York Giants are off to their best start since the 2008 season at 6-1. Despite their impressive ability to win one-score games over the last few weeks, the latest results coming out of the rest of the NFC East haven’t done anything to shift the current odds of winning the crown.

According to DraftKings sportsbook, the Philadelphia Eagles are still the favorites to win the NFC East with their odds at -400. Philadelphia is 6-0 on the season with two wins against the NFC East, and several other key wins against the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. Jalen Hurts has developed impressively in his third NFL season and he looks to bring Philadelphia their first division title, and playoff win, since 2018.

The Dallas Cowboys have the second-best odds to win the NFC East at +500. The return of Dak Prescott has the 5-2 Cowboys looking ahead to a rematch with the Eagles and other key games against Minnesota and Green Bay. The Cowboys’ defense is the best in the NFL after giving up just 6 points to a decimated Lions offense as well.

The New York Giants have the third-best odds to win the NFC East at +900. Brian Daboll is clearly the unquestioned front-runner to win the coach of the year award. Daniel Jones is playing the best football of his career and the defense run by Wink Martindale has overwhelmed their opponents with clever disguises. While the Giants are 6-1, upcoming matchups against the Eagles, Cowboys, Vikings, and Colts could limit their overall win total.

If the Washington Commanders were in the NFC South, they would be tied for first place in that division. Unfortunately, the NFC East has been so dominant, they are in last place at a 3-4 record, and have the lowest odds to win the division at +10,000. A big home win against the Green Bay Packers signaled a potential turning point with Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback with Carson Wentz out.

There’s little debate as to how and why the NFC East has reclaimed the throne as the greatest division in the NFL. The only division where every team has won a Super Bowl, and the only division that has won a title in each decade, the Eastern division in the NFC is a combined 16-3 in games played outside the division with wins over Green Bay, Minnesota, Baltimore and the Bengals as key victories.

Who will come out of the regular season as champions? Only time will tell, but it is clear that the NFC East is back in full force.

