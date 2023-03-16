Giants sign receiver Parris Campbell to 1-year deal

The Giants are continuing a busy start to free agency, signing receiver Parris Campbell to a new deal according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

The deal is a one-year contract, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. The deal is worth $3 million and could reach as high as $7 million with incentives built into it, according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Campbell is coming off a breakout season with the Colts in which he was able to play in every game and had a career-best 623 receiving yards.

He also had three touchdown catches last year in Indianapolis.

The Ohio State product has always had plenty of potential with speed to burn, running a 4.31 40-yard dash at the 2019 Combine, which ranked in the 99th percentile of receivers that year, and then, even after the injuries, leading all ball carriers in speed during this season at 22.11 mph on a 26-yard run.

The Giants will have the benefit of having a familiar face waiting for Campbell in wide receivers coach Mike Groh, who worked with Campbell in Indy.

New York is taking a low-risk, high-reward shot with Campbell and the organization has shown that it can do wonders with that type of gamble.

General manager Joe Schoen has been actively improving several areas on the Giants, and that has included finding Jones targets to throw to. He acquired tight end Darren Waller earlier this week in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.