Giants bolster run defense signing A’Shawn Robinson

The Giants had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL last season and general manager Joe Schoen has taken to addressing that in the offseason.

The Giants signed defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The contract comes in around $4 million with the incentives attached to it bringing the deal as high as $8 million, according to NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

The Giants made the deal official shortly after 3 p.m.

Robinson had visited the Giants last month and the two sides had been working towards a deal since then. The defensive lineman is coming off a torn meniscus last season, but has proven to be a valuable player during his time in Detroit and more recently with the Los Angeles Rams.

He played a big role in the Rams’ Super Bowl run and during the 2021 season, he had 67 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Over the course of his 93-game career, with 63 starts under his belt, Robinson has 293 total tackles, 7.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits.

He now joins a defensive line that already includes Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

