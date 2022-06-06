The Giants head into the offseason as the reigning last-place in the NFC East — but they have seen vast improvements in their roster with several draft picks and a number of free agent signings.

Big Blue headed into the offseason armed with the 5th overall pick in the NFL Draft, along with the 7th overall selection, which the team acquired from the Chicago Bears last season.

The team selected defensive tackle Kayvon Thibodeaux from the University of Oregon with their first pick, followed by offensive tackle Evan Neal from the University of Alabama with the 7th pick.

Thibodeaux is currently rehabbing an undisclosed injury, though the team expects him to return to action “soon.” When healthy, Thibodeaux has drawn widespread praise from football observers, who have likened the 21-year-old to former NFL greats, like Micahel Strahan and Von Miller.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Giants head into a crucial year, which certainly test first-year general manager Joe Schoen, along with rookie head coach Brian Daboll (who both come to MetLife after stints with the Buffalo Bills).

For more coverage of the Giants and the NFL, head to amNY.com.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is entering a contract season with the Giants, who will need to decide after the season whether to pay top-dollar to keep Jones in New York. Throughout his career, Jones has recorded a 62.8% completion rate, while tossing 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

Schoen and Daboll will need to decide whether Jones can be a long-term starter in a Giants uniform, but the coach recently highlighted his quarterback’s arm strength, and urged him to continue his confidence in the passing game.

“There’s going to be things that happen in every game. The defense is going to make a good play, there might be a tipped ball. We’re going to have to do a good job of taking care of the football, but I want him to turn it loose.”

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, the Giants will look to recover from the loss of star cornerback James Bradberry, who the Giants released while attempting to clear their precarious cap situation.

The addition of Thibodeaux, when healthy, will certainly assist in their attempts to exit the mediocre defenses of the NFL.

“You want to dictate to the offense instead of sitting there and letting them dictate to you,” said Don “Wink” Martindale. “I think this is a game of adjustments and matchups and everything else, but I would rather them have the headache and stay up five nights before we play them figuring out what we’re going to do and [we will] try to present different looks every time we play, because pressure does break pipes. That’s our philosophy.”