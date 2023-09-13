Giants Week 2 injury report vs. Cardinals: Latest on Andrew Thomas, Darren Waller

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas did not practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring issue, head coach Brian Daboll divulged.

The second-team All-Pro picked up the injury during the Giants’ 40-0 opening night loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, where he was seen limping to the locker room. He underwent an MRI on Monday, which came back negative but is dealing with some lingering soreness.

Thomas himself added that it was “nothing alarming” (h/t Pat Leonard, New York Daily News).

However, the Giants’ schedule isn’t necessarily kind for the 24-year-old. They have to go cross-country to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon and will stay out west to prep for a quick turnaround matchup with the imposing San Francisco 49ers just four days later.

Should he be unable to go, Joshua Ezeudu would be the most likely candidate to step in. But the Giants need a full-strength offensive line more than anything — especially after the shambolic performance they had against the Dallas Cowboys in which quarterback Daniel Jones was sacked seven times.

The Cardinals bring a high-flying pass rush of their own, coming off a six-sack performance in their Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Waller to get ‘vet day’ off every week

Tight end Darren Waller, who has had a history of dealing with soft-tissue injuries — specifically his hamstring — will get what Daboll described as a “vet day,” of rest each week for the entirety of the 2023 season.

“That’s something we planned all along, even really since we got him with the sports science and the medical staff,” Daboll said. “Those guys that are over 30 and have had a lot of wear and tear, that have played. We are going to give him a rest day. It’ll probably be once a week.”

New York’s pass-catching weapon, acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders in March, was a late addition to the injury report last week prior to the Cowboys game but still managed to suit up. He caught three passes for 36 yards in his team debut.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard will also have vet days instituted throughout the season.

