Gunner Olszewski injury: Giants return man to miss Week 1 with groin injury

New York Giants returner Gunner Olszewski re-aggravated a groin injury during warmups ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings and was downgraded to out, the team announced just moments before kick-off.

Olszewski had been dealing with a groin issue in recent weeks but appeared to get over it before Week 1, as he was not given an injury designation before the game.

The six-year veteran emerged as the Giants‘ top returner last season, especially during Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams when he took a 94-yard punt return back for a touchdown, which earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

