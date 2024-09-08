Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Gunner Olszewski injury: Giants return man to miss Week 1 with groin injury

By Posted on

New York Giants returner Gunner Olszewski re-aggravated a groin injury during warmups ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Minnesota Vikings and was downgraded to out, the team announced just moments before kick-off. 

Olszewski had been dealing with a groin issue in recent weeks but appeared to get over it before Week 1, as he was not given an injury designation before the game. 

The six-year veteran emerged as the Giants‘ top returner last season, especially during Week 17 against the Los Angeles Rams when he took a 94-yard punt return back for a touchdown, which earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

For more on Gunner Olszewski and the Giants, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Related Articles

More from around NYC