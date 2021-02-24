Islanders announce fans can return to Nassau Coliseum March 11, 18 | amNewYork

Quantcast
Islanders announce fans can return to Nassau Coliseum March 11, 18

Nassau Coliseum NHL Islanders
Nassau Coliseum will reopen its doors on March 11.
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday afternoon that their home arena, the Nassau Coliseum, will reopen to season-ticket holders starting on March 18 against the Philadelphia Flyers, as permitted by state regulations. 

A week earlier, for their March 11 game against the New Jersey Devils, 1,000 Northwell Health frontline staff workers will be guests of the Islanders “to thank them for their heroic efforts this past year.”

It ensures that fans will at least get a limited opportunity to say farewell to the arena that will shut its doors to the Islanders after the 2021 season. 

“Thank you to the Nassau Coliseum staff and the many others working hard so that Islanders fans can attend games in this last season at the Coliseum,” the team released in a statement. 

According to the rules set forth by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier this month, 10% of the Coliseum will be filled, meaning roughly 1,400 fans will be admitted into the arena. 

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno joined amNewYork Metro as sports editor in January of 2020 after two years at the same position with Metro New York. He covers all eight major professional sports teams in the Big Apple, most notably the Mets and Islanders. His previous stops include Bleacher Report while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

