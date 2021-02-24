Islanders announce fans can return to Nassau Coliseum March 11, 18 | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday afternoon that their home arena, the Nassau Coliseum, will reopen to season-ticket holders starting on March 18 against the Philadelphia Flyers, as permitted by state regulations.

A week earlier, for their March 11 game against the New Jersey Devils, 1,000 Northwell Health frontline staff workers will be guests of the Islanders “to thank them for their heroic efforts this past year.”

It ensures that fans will at least get a limited opportunity to say farewell to the arena that will shut its doors to the Islanders after the 2021 season.

“Thank you to the Nassau Coliseum staff and the many others working hard so that Islanders fans can attend games in this last season at the Coliseum,” the team released in a statement.

According to the rules set forth by New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier this month, 10% of the Coliseum will be filled, meaning roughly 1,400 fans will be admitted into the arena.