Islanders fire head coach Lane Lambert, hire Patrick Roy

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The New York Islanders have fired head coach Lane Lambert after one-plus season with the organization and have brought in Patrick Roy as his replacement, the team announced Saturday.

Lambert was shown the door after the Islanders lost each of their four games on their most recent road trip, which concluded on Friday night with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, one of the worst teams in hockey without their superstar rookie, Connor Bedard.

Lambert had been a long-time assistant of former Islanders head coach Barry Trotz, working on his staff with the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals before arriving in New York ahead of the 2018-19 season. Upon Trotz’s surprising departure after four years, which included two Stanley Cup semifinal appearances, Lambert was promoted to head coach for the 2022-23 campaign.

Over his two years at the helm, he went 61-46-20. After clawing their way into a wild-card spot and first-round exit last season, the Islanders are 19-15-11 and currently sit in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division after a miserable start to the month of January. They are 2-5-2 in their nine games of the calendar year.

In hopes of righting the ship with a core that remains very much unchanged from those two semifinalists in 2020 and 2021, team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello has brought in Roy, who last season won the Memorial Cup in the QMJHL with the Quebec Ramparts.

He spent a total of 13 seasons with the junior cub across two stints. In between, he spent three seasons as the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche from 2013-2016 where he accrued a 130-92-24 record which included winning the Jack Adams Award in 2014 as the NHL Coach of the Year.

Known for his intensity behind the bench, the 58-year-old will be tasked with providing the necessary spark to revitalize a group that has grown stale in recent weeks and get their playoff hopes back on track.

Roy is one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history during a Hall-of-Fame career with the Montreal Canadiens and Avalanche. He’s a four-time Stanley Cup winner, a three-time Conny Smythe Trophy recipient — an NHL record — and a three-time Vezina Trophy winner. His 551 regular-season wins rank third in league history while his 151 playoff wins rank first.

For more on the Islanders, Lane Lambert, and Patrick Roy, visit AMNY.com