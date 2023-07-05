Islanders sign Julien Gauthier, Karson Kuhlman, Brian Pinho to deals

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a save against New York Rangers right wing Julien Gauthier (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The New York Islanders announced a trio of signings on Wednesday, bringing on forwards Julien Gauthier, Karson Kuhlman, and Brian Pinho.

Gauthier makes his way back to the Metropolitan area on a two-year, one-way deal after spending parts of the last four seasons with the crosstown-rival Rangers. The 6-foot-4 right-winger scored nine goals with five assists in 57 games last year, which began with the Rangers before he was traded to the Ottawa Senators along with a seventh-round draft pick for Tyler Motte.

Given his size and skillset Gauthier’s ceiling has been a high one, but at the age of 25 has plenty to prove as he’ll try to fight for a roster spot at training camp.

Both Kuhlman and Pinho have been brought in on two-way, one-year deals.

Kulhman, 27, has long served as a fouth-line center, mostly with the Boston Bruins from 2018-2022 where he recorded seven goals and 15 points in 75 games. He was released and picked up by the Seattle Kraken in January of 2022. Twelve months later, he was waived and picked up by the Winnipeg Jets.

Pinho has just two NHL games to his ledger, both coming during the 2021-22 season with the Washington Capitals. Down in the AHL last season, he posted 10 goals and 18 assists in 53 games.

