Anders Lee scores twice, Islanders 4-goal 3rd period takes down Red Wings

ELMONT — When the floodgates finally broke, the Islanders’ goals came in bunches.

Anders Lee scored twice in the final 20 minutes that featured four goals, finding the back of the net in New York stretches that were accented by two goals in a 2:28 span and a 1:40 span, in a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon at UBS Arena. With it, he moved into sole possession of ninth place ahead of franchise legend Bobby Nystrom for career goals in team history (236).

Lee followed up Zach Parise’s game-tying tally within 2:28 of each other in the opening five minutes of the third as the Islanders (32-25-8) hopped over the Pittsburgh Penguins to regain the No. 1 Eastern Conference Wild Card spot. Pittsburgh plays the Florida Panthers at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Kyle Palmieri redirected a Noah Dobson slapper to put the Islanders up 3-1 with 4:19 to go in regulation before Lee lasered a wrister home to cap off the big period — which properly reflected a day in which New York outshot the Red Wings 36-23.

The Islanders controlled play for the majority of the afternoon, yet they found themselves trailing heading into the third period despite outshooting Detroit 25-13 during the opening 40 minutes.

Dylan Larkin stuffed home a power-play opportunity with 1:01 to go in the second to burn Bo Horvat for committing his second infraction of the frame — a high stick.

Just second earlier on a golden short-handed chance, Casey Cizikas laid a drop pass back for an on-rushing Josh Bailey, who cut in between the dots and had Red Wings goalie Magnus Hellberg beat while listing to his right post. Yet Bailey missed the net, sparking the Detroit rush the other way that led to Larkin’s opener.

Parise drew the Islanders level 2:11 into the third period to get them back on track, finishing a rebound left by Hellberg in the right circle that originated from a Palmieri wrister on the opposite side of the ice for his 16th of the season

Just 2:28 later, Lee put the Islanders ahead with a lunging redirection off a Hudson Fasching wrister that snuck under the glove of Hellberg.

