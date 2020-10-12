Islanders trade Devon Toews to Avalanche for draft picks

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New York Islanders announced on Monday afternoon that they traded defenseman Devon Toews to the Colorado Avalanche for a second-round draft pick in 2021 and 2022.

The 26-year-old blueliner was a restricted free agent and was in need of a new contract for an Islanders team already strapped for cash this offseason with an estimated $8.9 million in cap space.

With the likes of Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock still needing to be re-signed — and the Islanders in pursuit of a first-line scoring winger, Toews became expendable for a team that is already filled to the brim with defensive talent.

With Toews’ departure, it is all but confirmed that the young Noah Dobson will be a full-time member of New York’s defense next season.

Getting a pair of second-round picks allows the Islanders now to sweeten the pot on a potential salary-dumping deal that could get bloated contracts like that of Johnny Boychuk, Nick Leddy, or Andrew Ladd’s off the books.

Toews played 116 games over two seasons with the Islanders, netting 11 goals and 35 assists with a plus-8 rating.