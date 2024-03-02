Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Jeff McNeil injury: Mets’ former batting champion shut down from hitting due to biceps injury

By Posted on
Jeff McNeil Mets
Jeff McNeil (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil was shut down from all hitting activities on Saturday, manager Carlos Mendoza announced, due to left biceps soreness. 

The team does not believe it is serious enough to get further testing like an MRI. He will be reassessed on Tuesday and will continue with defensive conditioning and activities. 

The Mets will be keen on a bounceback season from McNeil, whose numbers plummeted after winning MLB’s batting crown with a .326 average (along with an .836 OPS) in 2022. In 156 games last year, his average shrunk to .270 — a 56-point decrease — with 10 home runs, 55 RBI, and a .711 OPS. 

Jeff McNeil
AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Much of that could be attributed to a partially torn UCL in his left elbow, which was rehabbed during the winter.

This has already been a concerning spring for New York, which has been forced to shut down ace Kodai Senga due to a shoulder strain that will hold him out for the early portions of the 2024 campaign. 

For more on Jeff McNeil, visit AMNY.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Pantorno is the executive sports editor of amNewYork — a position he has held since January 2020. He covers the New York Mets and New York Islanders while overseeing day-to-day operations of the department. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC