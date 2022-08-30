Jets 53-man roster tracker: Live Updates and Analysis of final cutdown day

Like the rest of the NFL, the New York Jets have to reduce their roster to 53 players by 4 pm today.

Until that time, speculation will run rampant as veterans and young players alike will have their future in the league hang in the balance as we get closer to the deadline.

Jets cuts Monday (8/29)

The New York Jets cut quarterback Chris Streveler after leading the team to three straight fourth-quarter comeback wins in the preseason

Runningback La’Mical Perine was released after a solid preseason but was buried on a depth chart of talented runners

Wide receiver Calvin Jackson was cut but reportedly is a candidate to come back on the practice squad. An undrafted receiver this season, Jackson joined Irvin Charles as cut casualties.

Slot Corner Javelin Guidry was released and opens up a roster spot for a backup slot corner position.

The Jets cut pass rusher Bradlee Anae as one of the early releases, along with Del’Shawn Phillips. Phillips played in every game last season for the Jets

Tuesday (8/30)

9:44 am – New York cut running-back Tevin Coleman. Coleman has a lot of NFL experience but was behind second-round rookie Breece Hall, Michael Carter, and Ty Johnson

10:38 am – New York released Tanzel Smart but is a candidate to be back on the practice squad.

11:03 am – The second-year corner, Isaiah Dunn, has been notified he will be released. Dunn was talked about on the trade block but will be a popular waiver pickup for most corner-needy teams.

11:29 am – Jets part ways with former fifth-round selection, Jason Pinnock who will be a waiver candidate for several teams.

11:48 am – New York reportedly will release safety Will Parks. The former starter for Denver and Philadelphia has struggled to find a home in recent years.

