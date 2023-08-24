Jets’ 2023 training camp concludes on positive note for Rodgers-Wilson tandem, other takeaways

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, center, stands on the sideline during the first half of the team’s Hall of Fame NFL football preseason game against the Cleveland Browns , Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

FLORHAM PARK — Training camp for the 2023 New York Jets has come to an end and the team ended it on a high note. Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson ended the portion of practice open to the media with a 25-yard touchdown to conclude the competitive parts of the day and sent the fans in attendance home happy.

We’ll get more into the Rodgers-Wilson connection in a bit, but it’s important to note that the Jets clearly look like a team that is prepared and ready to take the next steps into title contention. There’s still one more preseason game and cutdown day to go, but the Jets look ready.

Let’s get to our final thoughts on the last day of camp.

Injury Updates

Another positive for New York is that they are concluding practice relatively healthy. Duane Brown was a light participant in team drills on Thursday and looked pretty good out there. It may have been a light and rainy day but Brown looks solid.

Outside of Brown, the team gave several key injury updates for a few players. Positively, Allen Lazard is dealing with an AC joint and will be out of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Giants according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh. He is fully expected to be ready for Week One though in a couple of weeks.

The downside is that Carl Lawson is still not back as he recovers from a back injury. The veteran pass rusher has been out for the last three weeks and his status for Week One against Buffalo is now in doubt.

It’s worth noting that Mekhi Becton did not take part in practice today due to a rest day according to the team after practice concluded. He’s in line to start Saturday against the Giants at right tackle.

Dalvin Cook Update

Great news for the Cook family! The newest member of the Jets has welcomed a baby to his family and is expected back with the team over the next couple of days. Cook has been away from the team to prepare for the arrival of his first child.

Aaron Rodgers – Garrett Wilson connection

The Rodgers – Wilson connection may have ended on a high note, but the two are still a work in progress. Just a play earlier, the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback threw behind an open Wilson over the middle for an incomplete pass. It’s the kind of play that happens in camp but shows that the two stars still have work to do if they are to match what Rodgers and other top receivers like Davante Adams have done over the last decade.

Overall, I would say the Jets should feel encouraged by how that relationship is growing and continues to develop. I firmly expect them to be on the same page by the time Buffalo arrives at MetLife.

Red Zone offense improves

One of the biggest problems for the Jets over the last two years has been their struggles in the red zone. Last season, they were the second-worst team in football in those situations and were just 20th the year prior. With Rodgers at quarterback, that’s expected to change.

Rodgers and the starting offense scored twice in red zone work against the starting defense during Thursday’s practice. On the first score, the veteran found longtime friend Randall Cobb in the back of the end zone for the score. On the next play, Michael Carter ran behind a couple of nice blocks for another.

In order for New York to be considered a potential Super Bowl contender, they have to score when given the opportunity. If they look as good as they have had over the course of the last month, that should certainly be the case.

