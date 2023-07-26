Jets’ centers take main stage as position battle enters 2nd week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

FLORHAM PARK — Of the two training camp battles so far, the center position has been relatively quiet since the New York Jets began practices last week.

Perhaps it’s because veteran offensive linemen Connor McGovern has taken the bulk of the first-team reps or that rookie Joe Tippmann has been eased into the Jets’ offensive system. Whatever the case, the center position may be one up for grabs, but it certainly hasn’t appeared to be so throughout the start of meaningful practices.

“He’s (McGovern) by far the most comfortable, but they’re all going to get an equal opportunity to go get that job,” Saleh explained. “(He) is the veteran and understands the game of football in terms of the professional level. Love what (Wes) Schweitzer’s doing. (Joe) Tips (Tippmann) catching up, obviously he’s got a lot of stuff to absorb. These offensive playbooks in this League are thick, so there’s a lot of time left, four games. There’s going to be a lot to be decided over the next month.”

It’s a much different case than the other position battles along the offensive line. As left tackle Duane Brown works to come off the PUP list, New York has rotated Billy Turner, Mekhi Becton, and Max Mitchell into different roles through the first two weeks of work.

Only the center position remains untouched at the present moment. Of course, that doesn’t mean a veteran player like McGovern is resting easy on his laurels.

“Whether I was here (with the Jets) or any other team, I would have treated it like ‘it’s my job and you have to take it away from me.’ If you were to come in here and you have five days in a row and you look terrible…they are going to give your job to the guy who earned it,” McGovern explained. “I’ve always wanted to be that person that no matter what I was getting paid, I bring my best every day.”

He also understands that while he’s been the starter for the Jets over the last two seasons, Tippmann’s draft selection basically means the team hopes he can take the reigns eventually. McGovern won’t be a bad teammate though. Part of his job as an older veteran on the roster is to make sure, when the time comes, the young center can find success early and often in his NFL career.

“I knew that (the Jets were drafting a center) before I signed here. I’m happy to meet the challenges and brace the competition. It makes nothing but make you better…We’re all fighting for our livelihood. When your back is in the corner, you’ll get the best out of everyone,” McGovern stated.

There may not be as much riding on the center position battle as there is currently at the two tackle spots, but none of the three players in contention are willing to stop competing. With McGovern seen as the favorite to land the job, the Jets will still look to have the other players compete heavily for their own separate roles on the team.

In the end, the decision on who to start could land in front of the Jets’ coaching staff, but that may not come for a while.

“There’s a lot of time left. A lot to be decided in the next month,” Saleh concluded.

