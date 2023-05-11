New York Jets 2023 projected depth chart post NFL Draft

The offseason acquisition of Aaron Rodgers and his friends have left the New York Jets as a potential contender for Super Bowl LVIII.

We’re still months out from the games actually beginning to see if the Jets earn that kind of talk. New York is scheduled to open up the 2023-24 season against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. It’ll be a first test for both Rodgers and the new-look Jets to show they belong among the NFL’s best.

But before we get to that point, Gang Green has several positional battles that need to be won, and several new faces trying to get acclimated to the culture head coach Robert Saleh has built. While the 2023 NFL Draft is all but a distant memory, the team now must figure out how their depth chart looks.

Here is how AM New York believes the Jets will look to start the season:

1st Team 2nd Team 3rd Team QB Aaron Rodgers Zach Wilson RB Breece Hall Michael Carter Israel Abanikanda WR Garrett Wilson Denzel Mims WR Allen Lazard Corey Davis WR Mecole Hardman Randall Cobb TE Tyler Conklin CJ Uzomah Zack Kuntz LT Duane Brown Max Mitchell Billy Turner LG Laken Tomlinson Wes Schweitzer C Connor McGovern Joe Tippmann RG Alijah Vera-Tucker Trystan Colon RT Mekhi Becton Billy Turner Max Mitchell DE John Franklin-Myers Jermaine Johnson Bryce Huff DT Quinton Jefferson Solomon Thomas DT Quinnen Williams Al Woods DE Carl Lawson Will McDonald IV Michael Clemons WLB Jamien Sherwood Zaire Barnes MLB CJ Mosley Chazz Surratt SLB Quincy Williams Hamsah Nasirildeen CB Sauce Gardner Bryce Hall Brandin Echols SS Chuck Clark Tony Adams FS Jordan Whitehead Ashtyn Davis Jarrick Bernard-Converse CB DJ Reed Michael Carter II Justin Hardee K Greg Zuerlein P Thomas Morstead KR Mecole Hardman Israel Abanikanda PR Mecole Hardman

Notes

Allen Lazard seems to be the only former Rodgers teammate that is expected to start this upcoming season. With Mecole Hardman working in the slot, it’ll be difficult for New York to give snaps to a player like Randall Cobb.

New York’s offensive line is vastly improved in terms of depth than in past years. Max Mitchell and Billy Turner are two swing tackles that should be able to help the team out tremendously.

Jordan Whitehead, Corey Davis, and CJ Mosley are all veterans in key positions but carry massive cap hits entering the new year. Expect restructurings to be a big focus over the next couple of weeks for Joe Douglas and the organization.

