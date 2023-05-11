Quantcast
New York Jets 2023 projected depth chart post NFL Draft

Jets depth chart
Nick Faria – AMNY

The offseason acquisition of Aaron Rodgers and his friends have left the New York Jets as a potential contender for Super Bowl LVIII. 

We’re still months out from the games actually beginning to see if the Jets earn that kind of talk. New York is scheduled to open up the 2023-24 season against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. It’ll be a first test for both Rodgers and the new-look Jets to show they belong among the NFL’s best. 

But before we get to that point, Gang Green has several positional battles that need to be won, and several new faces trying to get acclimated to the culture head coach Robert Saleh has built. While the 2023 NFL Draft is all but a distant memory, the team now must figure out how their depth chart looks. 

Here is how AM New York believes the Jets will look to start the season:

  1st Team 2nd Team 3rd Team
QB Aaron Rodgers Zach Wilson  
RB Breece Hall Michael Carter Israel Abanikanda
WR Garrett Wilson Denzel Mims  
WR Allen Lazard Corey Davis  
WR Mecole Hardman Randall Cobb  
TE Tyler Conklin CJ Uzomah Zack Kuntz
LT Duane Brown Max Mitchell Billy Turner
LG Laken Tomlinson Wes Schweitzer  
C Connor McGovern Joe Tippmann  
RG Alijah Vera-Tucker Trystan Colon  
RT Mekhi Becton Billy Turner Max Mitchell
       
DE John Franklin-Myers Jermaine Johnson Bryce Huff
DT Quinton Jefferson Solomon Thomas  
DT Quinnen Williams Al Woods  
DE Carl Lawson Will McDonald IV Michael Clemons
WLB Jamien Sherwood Zaire Barnes  
MLB CJ Mosley Chazz Surratt  
SLB Quincy Williams Hamsah Nasirildeen  
CB Sauce Gardner Bryce Hall Brandin Echols
SS Chuck Clark Tony Adams  
FS Jordan Whitehead Ashtyn Davis Jarrick Bernard-Converse
CB DJ Reed Michael Carter II Justin Hardee
       
K Greg Zuerlein    
P Thomas Morstead    
KR Mecole Hardman Israel Abanikanda  
PR Mecole Hardman    

Notes

  • Allen Lazard seems to be the only former Rodgers teammate that is expected to start this upcoming season. With Mecole Hardman working in the slot, it’ll be difficult for New York to give snaps to a player like Randall Cobb. 
  • New York’s offensive line is vastly improved in terms of depth than in past years. Max Mitchell and Billy Turner are two swing tackles that should be able to help the team out tremendously. 
  • Jordan Whitehead, Corey Davis, and CJ Mosley are all veterans in key positions but carry massive cap hits entering the new year. Expect restructurings to be a big focus over the next couple of weeks for Joe Douglas and the organization. 

About the Author

Nick Faria

Nick Faria is a Sports Reporter for amNewYork and Schneps Media. Nick is the beat reporter for the New York Rangers with over seven years of reporting experience covering the NY Jets, Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles. Nick is a 2x Associated Press Award-Winning Reporter.

