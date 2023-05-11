New York Jets 2023 projected depth chart post NFL Draft

The offseason acquisition of Aaron Rodgers and his friends have left the New York Jets as a potential contender for Super Bowl LVIII.
We’re still months out from the games actually beginning to see if the Jets earn that kind of talk. New York is scheduled to open up the 2023-24 season against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. It’ll be a first test for both Rodgers and the new-look Jets to show they belong among the NFL’s best.
But before we get to that point, Gang Green has several positional battles that need to be won, and several new faces trying to get acclimated to the culture head coach Robert Saleh has built. While the 2023 NFL Draft is all but a distant memory, the team now must figure out how their depth chart looks.
Here is how AM New York believes the Jets will look to start the season:
|1st Team
|2nd Team
|3rd Team
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers
|Zach Wilson
|RB
|Breece Hall
|Michael Carter
|Israel Abanikanda
|WR
|Garrett Wilson
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|Allen Lazard
|Corey Davis
|WR
|Mecole Hardman
|Randall Cobb
|TE
|Tyler Conklin
|CJ Uzomah
|Zack Kuntz
|LT
|Duane Brown
|Max Mitchell
|Billy Turner
|LG
|Laken Tomlinson
|Wes Schweitzer
|C
|Connor McGovern
|Joe Tippmann
|RG
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|Trystan Colon
|RT
|Mekhi Becton
|Billy Turner
|Max Mitchell
|DE
|John Franklin-Myers
|Jermaine Johnson
|Bryce Huff
|DT
|Quinton Jefferson
|Solomon Thomas
|DT
|Quinnen Williams
|Al Woods
|DE
|Carl Lawson
|Will McDonald IV
|Michael Clemons
|WLB
|Jamien Sherwood
|Zaire Barnes
|MLB
|CJ Mosley
|Chazz Surratt
|SLB
|Quincy Williams
|Hamsah Nasirildeen
|CB
|Sauce Gardner
|Bryce Hall
|Brandin Echols
|SS
|Chuck Clark
|Tony Adams
|FS
|Jordan Whitehead
|Ashtyn Davis
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|CB
|DJ Reed
|Michael Carter II
|Justin Hardee
|K
|Greg Zuerlein
|P
|Thomas Morstead
|KR
|Mecole Hardman
|Israel Abanikanda
|PR
|Mecole Hardman
Notes
- Allen Lazard seems to be the only former Rodgers teammate that is expected to start this upcoming season. With Mecole Hardman working in the slot, it’ll be difficult for New York to give snaps to a player like Randall Cobb.
- New York’s offensive line is vastly improved in terms of depth than in past years. Max Mitchell and Billy Turner are two swing tackles that should be able to help the team out tremendously.
- Jordan Whitehead, Corey Davis, and CJ Mosley are all veterans in key positions but carry massive cap hits entering the new year. Expect restructurings to be a big focus over the next couple of weeks for Joe Douglas and the organization.